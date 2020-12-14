Legislative leaders on Monday, Dec. 14, said they were confident that the divided Legislature could approve the plan as part of a special legislative session. And money could get out the doors to restaurants and bars, theaters, convention centers and other businesses heavily impacted by the end of the month.

Legislators were set to return to the Capitol for the seventh special session of the year Monday afternoon. And while they were only required to consider an extension of the state's peacetime emergency, they said they'd also advance the COVID-19 relief package.

“We’re taking care of our workers and we’re taking care of our businesses as quickly as we possibly can,” Rep. Dave Baker, R-Willmar, said. "Today's a good day for business relief, we're finally getting to it."

A bipartisan group of lawmakers for weeks has been trying to craft a plan that could aid business owners and workers amid the latest round of state restrictions and shutdowns. And they said the plan isn't enough to make up for losses spurred by state orders but it could help tide Minnesotans over until another round of federal stimulus comes through.

"Really Minnesotans are looking for a lifeline," House Speaker Melissa Hortman, D-Brooklyn Park, said, "and although we are hoping the federal government will take the kind of action that they need to and provide the kind of substantial relief that Minnesotans need, we're stepping in at this moment to provide a package that will help workers and businesses and families."

A plan to provide another $500 one-time payment to families on the Minnesota Family Investment Program didn't make the final cut in the compromise bill and other aid proposals dealing with child care, food grants and Minnesotans experiencing homelessness could also come up later if bipartisan support couldn't be reached Monday, lawmakers said.

And while some raised concerns about the business grant program applying to restaurants or bars that had opened or planned to open in violation of the state's executive orders, House Majority Ryan Winkler, D-Golden Valley, said the actions of those establishments shouldn't delay payments for other needy business owners.

"If we create a program where all these verifications and checks have to take place, the money will get out the door much later, and frankly too late, for all the businesses that are following the rules," Winkler said. "So if one-hundred-and-whatever number of businesses want to make a political statement, they're entitled to do so but we shouldn't be ruining this program for all the other businesses that are out there doing the right thing."

More than 150 business owners said they were prepared to open this week in violation of Gov. Tim Walz's executive orders, saying they couldn't endure them any longer. The shutdowns on restaurants, bars, gyms and areas of public entertainment were set to lapse Friday, Dec. 18 without state intervention.

Attorney General Keith Ellison has sought and courts have granted restraining orders against restaurants, bars and gyms acting out of compliance with the executive orders. And at least one bar had its liquor license suspended for violating the orders.

Walz was set to announce possible extensions or decisions to reopen sectors of the economy Wednesday but didn't foreshadow what that might entail.