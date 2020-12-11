ST. PAUL — Minnesota lawmakers say they have agreed on at least one component of a highly anticipated coronavirus relief bill to aid struggling businesses. But unless they reach a consensus on how to extend unemployment insurance benefits, the whole deal could be doomed.

In a series of media appearances and legislative committee hearings on Thursday, Dec. 10, Democratic and Republican state lawmakers said they had finally come to an agreement on a bill to aid small and mid-sized businesses struggling through the latest round of coronavirus-related emergency closures, as ordered by Gov. Tim Walz in hopes of curbing the virus' spread.

Sen. Eric Pratt, R-Prior Lake, said the $216 million bipartisan negotiation would deliver three rounds of financial relief "fastest, faster and fast" based on need. The first and "fastest" round of relief would go to businesses closed down in Walz's latest shutdown order —restaurants, bars, gyms and more — who have seen at least a 30% reduction in sales.

Businesses who qualify for first-round relief would not need to apply to the state. Based on sales tax collections and industry codes, the state could automatically determine who qualifies and mail a check by the end of the month, should the bill pass Minnesota's split Legislature come Monday's special session.

The second "faster" round of relief would be conducted through a grant process, to be handled by the state Department of Employment and Economic Development. The third "fast" round would be distributed by local governments, using a $130 million pot from the state.

Pratt said the bill is meant to be a short-term fix to get businesses through a bleak start to winter.

"The goal of this is while their doors are locked, we don't want them putting plywood in the windows," he said in a news conference. "We want them to be able to survive these next few weeks."

Legislators on both sides of the aisle say they're in agreement about the plan for business relief — but on a plan to extend unemployment benefits for Minnesotans who lost their jobs due to the pandemic fallout, Pratt said Republicans and Democrats are "too far apart."

In the House Ways and Means Committee's afternoon hearing, Rep. Tim Mahoney, D-St. Paul, said the Democratic-controlled House proposed a 13-week extension of benefits to the Republican-controlled Senate's five. Democrats want a hard cut-off date to collect benefits of April 24 to Republicans' March 20. Democrats also want to send relief checks directly to low-income families.

"I went into these negotiations 18 days ago knowing and expecting that we would have both of them together, that we would take care of small and mid-sized businesses and we would take care of workers and their families," Mahoney said. "I am sad to say we do not have an agreement on the unemployment piece of this."

Without agreement on unemployment or relief for low-income families, the whole deal could fall apart. House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler, D-Golden Valley, tweeted Thursday afternoon, "No deal without help for Minnesota workers," and said in a subsequent tweet that his caucus will "hold firm" on that condition.

Lawmakers will return to the Capitol on Monday, Dec. 14, for special session, then again for regular session on Jan. 5.