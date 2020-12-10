ST. PAUL — Minnesota and North Dakota have joined 46 attorneys general in a landmark antitrust lawsuit against Facebook , seeking to break up what they allege is the social media giant's monopoly.

In a Wednesday, Dec. 9 news release, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said that he and other bipartisan attorneys general argue that Facebook has "illegally acquired competitors in a predatory manner" and reduced users' privacy protections in the name of profits and advertising revenue.

“Facebook’s dominance in social networking is no accident," Ellison said. "They illegally used their market power to buy or crush any other companies that dared challenge them, all the while building obstacles to make it impossible for any viable competitor to rise up — all in the pursuit of profit, not better serving consumers."

North Dakota and Wisconsin are also plaintiffs in the suit. South Dakota did not join. The U.S. government, led by the Federal Trade Commission, is simultaneously pursuing its own antitrust suit against Facebook.

According to the Washington Post, Facebook has vowed to "vigorously defend" itself and its business practices in court.