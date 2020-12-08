BEMIDJI -- For the second year the city of Bemidji will have a surplus in its general fund.

During its Truth in Taxation hearing presentation Monday before the City Council, Finance Director Ron Eischens said the general fund is anticipated to have a surplus of about $109,000 in 2021. For 2020, the general fund had a $206,000 surplus.

Eischens described the general fund as the city's primary operating levy, as it covers the main services provided to residents.

"We spend most of the council's budget discussions related to the general fund because it's the largest fund from an activity perspective," Eischens said. "Fire, police, parks, general government and public works are all in the general fund."

According to Eischens, surpluses are somewhat common for the general fund except for when the city has a large project or makes a major purchase. For example, the fund had a deficit in 2016 and 2019 as the city built the Nymore Fire Station and bought a new fire ladder truck in those respective years.

For 2021, 44% of the nearly $14 million budgeted for the general fund will go toward the Bemidji Police and Fire Departments, while 17% is dedicated to public works and streets. Regarding what the dollars are used for, 67% of the general fund goes toward personnel costs.

The general fund represents 36% of the budget expenses for 2021, with the total budget amount next year at $38 million. The total is a $2.2 million decrease, or 5.6% from 2020.

Aside from the general fund, Eischens said the other major part of the budget is enterprise activities, coming to $17 million. These activities include utilities, refuse services, municipal liquor store operations and operations at the city-owned Sanford Center event facility.

One of the remaining budget items is $4 million for special revenue subjects such as the Greater Bemidji Area Joint Planning Board, development of a section of land referred to as the rail corridor south of the city's downtown and operating the Carnegie Library. The other item budgeted in 2021 is $2 million for debt services.

Along with the budget, Eischens also discussed the proposed tax levy for 2021 on Monday. Earlier this fall, the preliminary tax levy was set at $6.5 million, an increase of $397,200, or 6.5% from 2020. Because of new construction and the addition of land annexed from Northern Township, though, Eischens said if a resident's property value stays the same, they're unlikely to see an increase in their own taxes.

Of the levy, $5.5 million goes to the general fund, $30,000 is dedicated to the Sanford Center for capital improvements, and $385,000 will be used for street improvements. Additionally, more than $590,000 will be used from the levy on bonds related to South Shore land and the city's Public Works Facility.

Moving forward, Eischens said the main fiscal matter to confront for the city is the Sanford Center's operations.

"From my perspective, the biggest concern is the Sanford Center, it's our most critical challenge," Eischens said. "Earlier this summer, I probably would have added our water utility projects, but receiving bonding money from the state alleviated the utility side. This issue of the Sanford Center having a special use tax should be a high priority for the new council."

In 2020, the council did lobby the state Legislature to authorize adding a referendum to the November ballot for citizens to vote on whether to raise a sales tax to support the Sanford Center and provide dollars to utility projects. The bill never materialized though, as the Legislature shifted its focus to the coronavirus.

The council is set to take its final vote on the budget and tax levy at their next meeting on Dec. 21.