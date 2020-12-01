ST. PAUL — State budget officials on Tuesday, Dec. 1, announced that the state expects to have a $641 million budget surplus in the cycle that ends June 30, a sizeable swing from the $2.4 billion shortfall they'd predicted in May as the coronavirus pandemic took hold in the state.

Lower than expected state spending and higher than anticipated tax revenue contributed to the updated forecast, they said in a news release Tuesday morning. And in the two-year budget cycle set to start July 1, the state projected a $1.3 billion gap, a smaller hole than the $4.7 billion shortfall they'd anticipated in May forecasts.

The COVID-19 pandemic, state efforts to curb the disease's spread and broader economic shifts have shaken Minnesota's outlook in the last year. In February, budget experts predicted a $1.5 billion surplus in the current budget cycle but the onset of the pandemic cratered those expectations.

The latest forecast could influence lawmakers' willingness to quickly craft a COVID-19 aid package for businesses and workers hit by the pandemic. It also sets an early stage for budget debates that will kick off at the Capitol in 2021.

Lawmakers are required to pass a balanced two-year budget but leaders in the divided Statehouse have split on the best plan to do that. The state's reserves also contain about $2.3 billion that could cushion the blow of additional COVID-19 impacts.

Gov. Tim Walz will present his budget plan next year after lawmakers get an updated set of state spending and tax revenue reports in February. Lawmakers will then put forth plans of their own and spend months cobbling together a compromise proposal.

Budget officials, Walz and legislative leaders were set to present fuller details and talk to reporters about what they would mean for the state later in the day.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates later in the day.