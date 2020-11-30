BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji City Council will meet for a work session on Monday, Nov. 30, to review water rates and funds.

According to city documents, the council will be presented with a study from PFM Financial Advisors of Des Moines, Iowa. The presentation will cover rates for water and sewer, and the coinciding funds that are used by the city for those utilities.

The study will include information about potential rate adjustments, details on the largest water users in the city and comparisons to other Minnesota cities.

The council's next regular meeting will take place Monday, Dec. 7.