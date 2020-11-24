BEMIDJI -- Operations at the Bemidji Post Office will remain the same as the holiday season gets underway.

On Nov. 18, Beltrami County Commissioner Reed Olson posted on Facebook that the Bemidji location may no longer sort its own mail and jobs could potentially be lost. In speaking to the Pioneer, Olson said he had been contacted by local post office workers who had shared concerns.

However, according to Nicole Hill, the United States Postal Service communication specialist for Minnesota and Iowa, there are no plans to close facilities in Bemidji and no layoffs are scheduled to take place.

"Operations haven't changed," Hill said. "We're still processing mail locally. Everything is how it has been. Now, with the holidays coming, we're actually hiring some people who want to work in our processing facilities."

Hill said the USPS has been operating in Bemidji since 1894 and it will continue to do so.

This story will be updated if any new information arises.