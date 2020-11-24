BEMIDJI -- A plan to reopen the Neilson Reise Arena with coronavirus precautions has been drafted and recommended for approval by the Bemidji City Council.

During a meeting of the city's Public Affairs Committee meeting Monday, Parks and Recreation Department Director Marcia Larson presented a COVID-19 preparedness plan for the ice arena. The facility has been closed since March because of the pandemic.

In September, based on requests by organizations that use the arena, city staff was directed to prepare a COVID-19 plan with details of how to reopen safely. If the council were to approve the plan presented Monday, Larson said it would take about three to four weeks to install ice.

According to the plan, there would be a 30 minute wait time between each rental. An increase of staff would also be likely needed to disinfect and monitor the lobby area.

The plan also includes the following rules and restrictions:

Group sizes would be limited to 22 or less athletes and coaches.

Because of a lack of ventilation and size, locker rooms wouldn't be available.

Chairs in the lobby will be spaced and only used for putting on and taking off skates.

Only one ADA compliant restroom for one person at a time will be available.

Athletes will be required to arrive and leave fully dressed in skating gear.

Arena guests will be asked to arrive no earlier than 10 minute before the start of their ice time.

All clubs, groups, organizations and individuals will be responsible for their own health screenings prior to entering the facility. Participants with signs of illness will be asked to leave.

Arena users will be asked to leave the premises within 10 minutes of completing their ice time.

No spectators will be allowed. Athletes 10 and under will be allowed one adult chaperone for equipment needs at the start and end of ice time.

Masks will be required except during on-ice activities.

Even if the plan is approved by the council, though, the arena would not be able to open until at least mid-December, as a recent order by Gov. Tim Walz has closed such facilities. The council will be able to approve the plan on either Dec. 7 or Dec. 21.