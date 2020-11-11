LAKELAND SHORES, MInn. -- Tim Hatten thought about applying for the Lakeland Shores City Council seat that opened up after the death of former council member Randy Kopesky.

But then he read that city officials were looking for some “diversity” on the council. Hatten, a self-described middle-aged white guy, decided he didn’t fit the bill.

But when the seat wasn’t filled, and no one filed to run in the Nov. 3 special election, Hatten decided to mount a very small write-in campaign on the morning of Election Day.

How small?

He asked his wife, Holly, and his neighbor, Larry Pitkanen, to join him in writing in his name. “I thought, ‘I’ll just write my name in and see where this goes,’ ” he said.

Three votes is all it took. Another resident received two write-in votes; eight others received one vote.

The election results will be certified Thursday, Nov. 12. Hatten’s term will expire in 2022 for the small town of about 300 residents on the St. Croix River.

Hatten, who found out from a reporter that he had won the election, said he is looking forward to serving. “I’d like to be more involved and, hopefully, help Lakeland Shores stay as great as it is,” he said.

Hatten, 48, moved to Lakeland Shores in 2016. He grew up in Hastings and attended the University of Wisconsin — River Falls. He works as a civil-design technician for an engineering company.

“It’s hilarious that three people voted, and I made it,” he said. “I’m going to have to take a bottle of champagne over to Larry.”

Kopesky, 65, the former mayor of Lakeland Shores, died Nov. 3, 2019, after he was struck by a woman on Interstate 94 just west of the Wisconsin border. Kopesky was standing next to his 2013 Chevrolet Blazer, which was towing a trailer with two snowmobiles, when he was struck by a Kia driven by Brenda Hafemann, of Woodbury, Minn. Hafemann, 52, was charged with criminal vehicular homicide; she is scheduled to appear in Washington County District Court in Stillwater on Jan. 8 for an omnibus hearing.

Mayor Brian Zeller said he expects that Hatten will be sworn in at the next regular council meeting, on Dec. 3. He said he planned to invite Hatten to attend the special council meeting on Thursday night to meet his fellow council members and staff. “I’m looking forward to meeting him,” he said. “I’d like to get him involved right away.”

Zeller said he was relieved that the winner of the write-in election was “somebody who took an interest” in city government.

“I’m just glad it’s not Mickey Mouse or Donald Duck,” he said. “Somebody always thinks it’s funny to write in those names.”



