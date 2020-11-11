ST. PAUL — The website of Minnesota's Driver and Vehicle Services department and most of the agency's in-person exam stations will be shuttered the rest of the week, as DVS prepares to launch its new computer system on Monday.

DVS' entire suite of online services will be unavailable from 11 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, through Monday, Nov. 16, when the state rolls out MNDRIVE, its new all-in-one driver and vehicle services system, according to a news release.

The agency's 14 regional exam stations will also be closed through the weekend, but they will offer road tests by appointment on Friday.

Many of the agency's online services have been unavailable since early last week.

MNDRIVE will replace Minnesota's much-maligned MNLARS system, which was launched in 2017 and scrapped last year after reports of problems piled up.