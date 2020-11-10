ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday, Nov. 10, was expected to announce a 10 p.m. cap on in-person restaurant and bar services as well as additional restrictions for those settings and social gatherings.

The first-term Democratic-Farmer-Labor governor was set to make an announcement about the changes via livestream video at 2 p.m. Lawmakers, business owners and others briefed about the changes early Tuesday shared mixed reactions prior to the address.

The governor's move comes as the Minnesota Department of Health on Tuesday reported 4,906 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and 23 more deaths from the illness and its complications. Case counts have surged in the last week and the state has reported a tightening of available hospital and ICU bed space as the number of Minnesotans requiring critical care for the disease grows.

Walz in his address Tuesday is expected to announce a 10 p.m. curfew for in-person service at restaurants and bars as well as additional limitations on those settings including banning counter service and use of standing games such as pool and darts, as well as attendance caps for other larger social gatherings such as weddings, funerals and parties. Those settings have each been tracked to outbreaks of COVID-19 in the state.

In particular, Walz has said the earlier closing time for bars is geared toward Minnesotans ages 18 to 35 who've been an especially dangerous force in spreading COVID-19, often without recognizing they have the illness. That age demographic has continued to frequent bars and often skipped required masking and social distancing requirements, allowing the illness to spread.

Walz on Monday, Nov. 9, signaled that he and state health officials would offer data highlighting how bar and restaurant settings can become a source of spread if staff and patrons fail to take precautions.

“When you see tomorrow, we’re going to try to be more surgical and provide data that we think slows it down," Walz said Monday.

The Minnesota Department of Health on Monday released a list of 117 restaurants and bars that were believed to be the source of outbreaks including 2,406 new cases since June. And weddings performed between June and October were believed to have spurred 96 outbreaks, including 851 COVID-19 cases, according to the department. Outbreaks were tracked back to 44 weddings that took place in October.

Department officials say the threshold for an outbreak at an establishment is met when seven people from at least three separate households report visiting one common venue within the month before the onset of their symptoms. Coworkers, teammates or those who have other potential common exposure in other settings are considered separately.

The state response was expected to get a mixed review Tuesday as some health care groups and concerned citizens had been asking the governor for more stringent restrictions while business owners and Republican state lawmakers continued their push for reopening more parts of the state.

Minnesota Licensed Beverage Association Executive Director Tony Chesak said the restrictions were too tough on bar and restaurant owners, many of whom were complying with state rules.

“Unfairly singling out every bar and every restaurant in Minnesota is not a scalpel — it’s a hatchet targeting one of Minnesota’s hardest-hit industries this year," Chesak said. "Bars and restaurants are only affiliated with 2% of the cases, but these new blanket rules across the state will cause more businesses to close, leaving more people unemployed and unable to support their families. We have yet to see real empirical data from state leaders showing how these regulations could help.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates later in the day.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.