ROCHESTER, Minn. — Dan Feehan has conceded the race for Minnesota's 1st Congressional District and congratulated GOP Rep. Jim Hagedorn on his victory, according to a statement released by the Feehan campaign Thursday, Nov. 5.

"Southern Minnesota raised me and instilled the values of service, sacrifice, and community," Feehan said. "While we were unsuccessful in our campaign, these values transcend politics and one election and so does our fight to put people first. I would like to congratulate Congressman Hagedorn on his re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives."

An Iraq War veteran and former middle school teacher, Feehan was making his second try for the congressional seat, having lost by only 1,300 votes two years ago against Hagedorn. But Hagedorn prevailed again, this time by a bigger margin of 11,000 votes — 178,869 (48.6%) to 167,683 (45.5%).

Bill Rood, the Grassroots Legalize Cannabis candidate, received nearly 22,000 votes.

Feehan did not say what his plans for the future were, but spoke proudly of running a "service-oriented, People First" campaign.

"To the countless volunteers and campaign staff who have sacrificed and dedicated their lives to our movement, I can't thank you enough. You shared our People First message with your friends and family, and elevated the voices of those forgotten by the status quo," Feehan said. "Because of your hard work, we were able to build a broad and bipartisan coalition."