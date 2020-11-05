RED WING, Minn. — Republican Tyler Kistner conceded Thursday, Nov. 5, in his bid to unseat Rep. Angie Craig in Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District, paving the way for a 4-4 split delegation of GOP and DFL representatives in Congress.

The Marine Corps veteran and Prior Lake, Minn., resident said he called Craig to congratulate her on her reelection campaign, as well as alluded to his political future.

"I am heading out to drill with the Marine Corps Forces Reserves for the next few weeks, and will spend the holidays with my family in Minnesota," Kistner said. "I will be announcing my future plans very soon, this is not the end of the movement we have started. Stay tuned."

Craig declared victory in the close-fought race during a Facebook Live broadcast on Wednesday.

Craig was up 48.16% to Kistner's 45.94% — or a difference of just over 9,300 votes — with all precincts reporting, according to preliminary totals on the secretary of state website. Vote totals are unofficial until canvassed.

Craig said in a statement: “I will never forget that this is your district. It belongs to you. And I will do my level best to continue to listen to everyone, and I am so honored and grateful to win re-election in the Second Congressional District.”

Kistner's concession puts to rest a controversial race mired by lawsuits after the death of Legal Marijuana Now candidate Adam Weeks. The 38-year-old rural Red Wing, Minn., man died Sept. 21, three days after the start of early voting.

The death triggered a state law that said the contest would be decided in a special election in February, but Craig sued Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon in hopes of forcing the state to proceed with the Nov. 3 election. A federal judge granted a preliminary injunction in the lawsuit and said the election would go on as scheduled.

Kistner appealed the decision, but an appeals court on Oct. 23 declined to suspend the election. The U.S. Supreme Court also denied Kistner’s appeal.

The 2nd Congressional District covers parts of southeastern Minnesota, including Goodhue, Dakota and Wabasha counties.