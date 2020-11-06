While Minnesota backed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in the election, the DFL didn't have the same success down the ballot. This was especially true in the Bemidji area's legislative Districts, 2 and 5.

In Minnesota Senate District 5, Albrecht, 65, chose to run on the DFL ticket after serving as Bemidji's mayor since 2012. Her opponent was 36-year-old Sen. Justin Eichorn, R-Grand Rapids, who is completing his first term.

With the Secretary of State's website reporting full results, Eichorn defeated Albrect 25,139-16,687, a margin of nearly 55-37%. In a statement on Facebook, Eichorn showed appreciation for those who supported him.

"Thank you to all of the people of Senate District 5 for giving me the honor to serve you in St. Paul for another term," Eichorn said. "Thank you to the many volunteers who helped us along the way. We are one happy family and ready to serve you."

Albrecht also gave a statement on Facebook, in which she congratulated Eichorn.

"I wish him the best as he represents the people of Senate District 5," Albrecht said. "Now is the time to pull together to move Minnesota forward. The results are disappointing, but I am proud that we ran a positive, issues-focused campaign. What I heard from voters is they expect leaders to listen to us and work on our behalf. We must continue to make our voices heard and to look for solutions to the challenges in front of us."

The District 5 race had two other candidates running. Retired health care worker and aquatic invasive species inspector Robyn Smith of the Legalize Marijuana Now party earned 2,387. The other candidate was 52-year-old Dennis Barsness, a resident of Bovey.

A member of the Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis party, Barsness is an Itasca Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor and personal care assistant. In the election, he earned 966 votes.

The other local District 5 race was for Minnesota House District 5A between Rep. John Persell, DFL-Bemidji and Republican Matt Bliss. This was the third election featuring Bliss and Persell and in this one, the Republican was victorious.

Bliss, a 56-year-old Pennington resident who owns and operates a resort, defeated Persell 11,468-9,981, a 53-47% margin. Persell, a 70-year-old retired environmental analyst, won the race in 2018 over Bliss 8,545-8,443, a difference of just 11 votes.

In 2016, Bliss won the seat 10,318-8,808. Before 2016, Persell had been in the House of Representatives since 2009.

After this week's election, Bliss said on Facebook, "I am honored to once again have the great people of 5A place their trust in me to represent our values in St. Paul. Thank you."

District 2 results

Republican incumbents had great success in the District 2 region Tuesday. In the Senate race, Sen. Paul Utke, R-Park Rapids, a 63-year-old insurance agent, won reelection 28,908-15,422, a 65-35% margin.

Utke's DFL opponent was 36-year-old Leonard Alan Roy, the White Earth Nation secretary-treasurer and a U.S. Army Reservist. In a concession statement to the Pioneer, Roy praised the turnout number.

"While we have not won this seat, I encourage all Minnesotans to come together and move forward as a nation," Roy said. "I congratulated Mr. Paul Utke over the phone as he remains your state senator. We did a great job at this campaign. We met thousands of new people and motivated several new, first-time voters. Across the Senate district, there appears to be a record number of votes."

On Facebook, Utke said, "to know that the people of this district approve of my performance and continue to trust me with the job of advocating on behalf of their families is nothing short of incredible."

In the House District 2A race, 54-year-old Rep. Matt Grossell, R-Clearbrook held off his DFL challenger Jeremiah Liend. Grossell, a retired law enforcement officer, defeated Liend, who works for a solar company, 13,995-8,391, close to a 63-37% margin.

In a Facebook video, Liend said "I want to thank everybody who helped make this campaign possible. There were so many things we were trying to overcome and change, and we did it. We ran an issue-based, positive campaign."

Another winning incumbent Tuesday was House District 2B Rep. Steve Green, R-Fosston, a 60-year-old self-employed contractor. Green's DFL opponent was 70-year-old David Suby of Pickerel Lake. Now retired, Suby owned and operated a concrete business for 43 years.

With the votes counted, Green won the election 14,469-7,352, a margin of nearly 66-34%. On Facebook, Green stated he's honored to continue representing the district.

"These last few terms have all been a privilege, and the feeling of being elected on election night never gets old," Green said. "I want to thank all those that supported me including voters and volunteers. Above all, I want to thank my family, who has always supported me in this important work."