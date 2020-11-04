ROCHESTER, Minn. — At almost 2 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn seemed to pull away from his challengers in Minnesota's 1st District.

Republican Hagedorn was leading DFL candidate Dan Feehan 49% to 46% with nearly 347,000 votes counted. The total may not contain all results returned by mail.

Candidate Bill Rood of the Grassroots — Legalize Cannabis Party had earned almost 6% of the vote, while write-ins accounted for .08% early Wednesday.

The 2020 1st Congressional District race is a rematch of the 2018 matchup in which Hagedorn eked out a narrow victory over Feehan. Political professionals rightly predicted a similarly close race this year, as the Cook Political Report moved its rating from "Lean Republican" to "Toss Up."

The 1st Congressional District didn’t have a primary contest.