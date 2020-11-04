At 11 p.m., Republican incumbent Stauber was leading Democratic challenger Quinn Nystrom 52% to 42% with more than 190,000 votes counted, which may not contain all results returned by mail. Stauber was on his way to repeating history in the 8th Congressional District.

The Hermantown congressman was looking like he would become the first Republican to repeat in the district in 76 years — joining Duluth’s William Pittenger in 1944.

Stauber was holding a private results party and was expected to speak with the media in an online conference later in the evening.

The incumbent, a retired Duluth police officer, small business owner and decorated hockey player, is popular with unions and often touts his connection to Iron Range miners and other blue-collar voters.

“My opponent talks as if she supports mining, but the union members know who supports them,” Stauber said during a Hibbing candidate forum. “I’m supported by the Teamsters, the Iron Workers, the Carpenters, the Pipefitters and so many others that are part of this blue-collar, middle-wage economy here on the Iron Range.”

Voters seemed to be responding to Stauber’s vehement support for both mining and opening up the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic. Stauber was outperforming even President Donald Trump in the 8th District, gaining almost 4% more of the district's vote than a president Stauber so often supports.

Despite close ties to Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, Stauber is viewed as a bipartisan deal maker and is a member of the House of Representatives’ Problem Solvers Caucus, featuring equal members of both parties working to solve issues together.

Alex Saxhaug, 22, of Virginia, voted for Stauber, and she described his general appeal: “I like him. He’s a great guy who has done a lot for up here.”

Carolyn McBride, 77, waved a large Trump flag in Grand Rapids on Election Day.

She voted for Stauber, too, saying: “If you don’t vote for the same party, they’ll never get anything done.”

Nystrom, a health care advocate who once served on her hometown Baxter City Council, is attempting to make the leap from diabetes advocate to federal office-holder. A person living with Type 1 diabetes, she ran a mostly online campaign as a precaution against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We did the best that we could," Nystrom said from Arrowwood Lodge at Brainerd Lakes in Baxter. "It was important to me that no vote matters if somebody's life and health and safety is being compromised. I want to win this race, but we needed to run an ethical campaign, and we needed to run a campaign that put people's health first and foremost.”

Forum News Service reporter Gabriel Lagarde contributed to this story.