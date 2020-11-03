ST. PAUL — Approximately 1.85 million early votes were submitted in Minnesota by the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 3, when voters lined up to cast their ballots on Election Day itself.

That is roughly 62% of the total turnout for the 2016 general election in which about 2.9 million Minnesotans voted, or roughly 75% of eligible voters in the state, according to the latest figures provided by Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon. Simon has said turnout for today's election may ultimately exceed that of 2016's and could even trump the state's "modern-day" record of 77% total turnout in 2008.

Minnesota's all-time record for turnout was recorded in 1956, when 83% of eligible voters participated.

Despite the surge in early and mail-in voting caused by the coronavirus pandemic, many voters are still expected to vote on Election Day. Just how many may do so remains unclear, though, and the Secretary of State's office has declined to produce a formal estimate.

Approximately 2.1 million Minnesotans requested absentee ballot applications, meaning there are still 283,000 that remain outstanding. Some may have already been filled out and placed in the mail and others may be delivered in person, though its unclear how many.

Polling places for Election Day voting are typically open in Minnesota today until 8 p.m.