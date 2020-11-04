District 2A Incumbent Matt Grossell fended off challenger Jeremiah Liend in the general election on Tuesday.

Grossell won with 13,995 votes compared to Liend's 8,391 as of Wednesday afternoon.

Grossell, 54, is a law enforcement and U.S. Navy retiree from Clearbrook, and is also a father of three.

Attempts to reach Grossell for the Pioneer's Voter's Guide in mid-October were unsuccessful, however, his website says he hopes to improve and encourage local education, public safety, Minnesota jobs and the industries in his district. He is also committed to cutting taxes and reducing regulations for farmers and local businesses.

"I will continue to represent my fellow citizens of District 2A as we continue to strengthen our area," Grossell's website says, "creating a better place to live, work, and raise a family."

He also says that he will work to ensure the constitutional rights of his constituents are protected, including freedom of speech and religion, and the right to bear arms.

Liend, a 40-year-old father of three from Turtle River, is an operations support specialist for Complete Solar.