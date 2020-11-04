It looks as though District 2A Incumbent Matt Grossell will fend off challenger Jeremiah Liend in the general election.

Grossell led with 9,277 votes over Liend's 3,740 with 57% of precincts reporting at 2 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4.

Grossell, 54, is a law enforcement and U.S. Navy retiree from Clearbrook, and is also a father of three.

Attempts to reach Grossell for the Pioneer's Voter's Guide in mid-October were unsuccessful, however, his website says he hopes to improve and encourage local education, public safety, Minnesota jobs and the industries in his district. He is also committed to cutting taxes and reducing regulations for farmers and local businesses.

"I will continue to represent my fellow citizens of District 2A as we continue to strengthen our area," Grossell's website says, "creating a better place to live, work, and raise a family."

He also says that he will work to ensure the constitutional rights of his constituents are protected, including freedom of speech and religion, and the right to bear arms.