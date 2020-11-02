ST. PAUL — As results continued to slowly trickle in hours after polls closed Tuesday night, Minnesota's Democratic incumbent U.S. senator kept ahead of her Republican challenger, though her lead shrunk in a pivotal race for Republicans fighting to maintain control over the U.S. Senate and Democrats seeking to flip it.

In the days leading up to Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, polls for the race had tightened, with Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Tina Smith polling within the margin-of-error of Republican challenger Jason Lewis. As of 11:37 p.m. Tuesday, with roughly 76% of precincts reporting, early results from the Minnesota Secretary of State indicate a lead for Smith, with over 50% of votes counted for her and nearly 42% for Lewis.

Despite Smith's early lead, Lewis showed confidence when speaking at the Minnesota Republican Party's election night watch party at 8:40 p.m., referring to himself as "your next senator."

“The polls just closed so no big returns in yet but I figured, what the hell, let’s just call what we want," he said.

Smith has been fending off a challenge from Lewis, a Republican former-congressman and conservative radio talk show host. Smith has occupied Minnesota's junior U.S. Senate seat since January 2018, while Lewis served one term in the U.S. House representing Minnesota's suburban Congressional District 2 before being voted out less than two years later.

Both candidates have attempted to paint the other as extremists on their respective sides of the aisle, Lewis looping Smith in with progressives who are calling to "defund the police" and Smith laser-focusing on Lewis's allegiance to President Donald Trump. The statewide race has become a microcosm of the larger battle over Minnesota's political identity, with Republicans vying to flip the reliably blue state red with the help of Trump's appeal in Greater Minnesota.

Kevin O'Connor of the Legal Marijuana Now Party and Oliver Steinberg of the Grassroots — Legalize Cannabis Party were also on the ballot.

Less than two weeks before Election Day, an Oct. 21 poll of likely Minnesota voters conducted by KSTP and SurveyUSA showed the candidates in a dead heat race, with Smith leading Lewis 43-42 and 12% of voters still undecided. The margin of error was +/- 5 points.

The stakes are high for Senate Democrats and Republicans: In October, U.S. Senate Majority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., told The Hill that he sees the Smith/Lewis race as one that could be key to maintaining a GOP majority in the Senate.

Elections officials in Minnesota and across the country have made it clear to Americans that final results for the presidential contest and down-ballot races will in all likelihood not be finalized until days or even weeks after Election Day. This is not evidence of fraud or tampering. Foreseeing a dramatic influx of mail-in votes due to the coronavirus pandemic, Minnesota allowed elections offices to begin opening and counting mail-in ballots two weeks before Election Day.