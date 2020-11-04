Editor's Note: Beltrami County officials announced on Wednesday morning that due to an error causing absentee ballots to not be correctly added to the Secretary of State's website, vote totals for local races are expected to be updated at some point today. This story will be updated.

BEMIDJI -- Joe Gould appeared to be the frontrunner over Audrey Thayer in the Ward 1 race for Bemidji's City Council in the general election on Tuesday.

As polls closed on Election Day, Gould led with 285 votes over Thayer's 263 votes, with Gould receiving 51.72% of the total votes counted.

Gould will take over representing Ward 1 for Michael Meehlhause, as he ran for mayor rather than seeking reelection.

Gould, 33, a five-year resident of Bemidji, is a social studies teacher at Voyageurs Expeditionary School who said he wants to be a voice for the students, renters and homeowners of Ward 1.

“Too many members of our community are struggling financially, which can lead to issues like crime and drug use,” Gould said in mid-October. “If we can work on lifting people out of poverty and into the middle class by offering good paying jobs, I think we will see an improved economic situation for everybody.”

Gould has been on the Minnesota Legislature for the Education Finance Committee, owned a consulting business, and is currently on the board of directors for the Bemidji Boys and Girls Club. He holds a bachelor's degree from BSU in political science and social studies education, and a master’s degree in public administration.

Both Thayer and Gould shared similar goals of addressing racial disparities, reducing crime and homelessness, and bridging gaps between members of the community.

Thayer, 69, has lived in Bemidji for 29 years and is an instructor at Leech Lake Tribal College.