Incumbent Judge Jana Austad topped challenger James Hughes with 60% of the vote as of 1 a.m. early Wednesday morning. At the time, Austad had 74,529 votes to Hughes' 48,705.

Hughes, 41, is currently working as an attorney and law firm executive director, prior to this, he spent nearly a decade working with the JPMorgan Chase organization in the Chicago area.Austad, 55, is currently serving as a judge in the Ninth Judicial District, a position she has held for seven years. In 2019, she was elected by her peers as Assistant Chief for the Ninth Judicial District.

Incumbent Judge Charles Halverson led challenger Ben Lindstrom with 57% of the vote as of 1 a.m. early Wednesday morning. At the time, Halverson had 71,804 votes to Lindstrom's 53,261.

Lindstrom, 38, is currently serving as the Cass County Attorney, an elected position he has held since 2017. Halverson, 59, is currently a seated Ninth District Judge and has been in his position for nearly two years.

There are 24 judges in Minnesota's ninth district, which includes 17 counties and three tribal nations. Of the 24 seats, twelve were up for reelection in 2020, but only the Austad-Hughes and Halverson-Lindstrom races were contested.

Each of the candidates answered a handful of questions from the Bemidji Pioneer for the Oct. 24 Voter's Guide about their judicial background and goals if elected.

“Integrity is the most important part of any public service. As a judge, that requires knowledge and experience in the law and applying the law. As a District Court Judge, I enforce and uphold the law,” Austad said. “The law reflects the values of society through what has been passed by the legislature and interpreted by higher courts. This means it may or may not be consistent with my personal values.”

She describes herself as a conservative judge, meaning, she is, “tied to the letter of the law, not personal values. The law is applied impartiality towards all participants in the legal system,” she said. “My biggest area of concern is keeping Minnesotan’s confidence in an impartial, non-partisan judiciary.”

Hughes told the Pioneer he identified as a conservative judge from a legal standpoint.

“I believe Northern Minnesotans want and expect their judges to have the legal values and personal temperament that I would bring to the position,” he said. “I have the integrity to honor Constitutional limits on judicial power, and to apply the law that our Constitutions and Legislatures have given us without improperly making up my own laws in the courtroom.”

He sees the greatest obstacle to justice as, “when a judge relies on his own policy preferences, rather than the law, when making decisions in court,” he said.

Before his appointment in 2018, Halverson served in the Ninth District in some capacity for more than 30 years. “I strongly feel I have demonstrated that I can handle the responsibility of the position and I am the best candidate,” he said. “That appointment is not about politics; it is about experience, skill, temperament, and a demonstration of being active and respected in the community.”

He sees substance abuse, and its impact on property crime, violent crime, and other criminal activity as the largest issue in the area.

“One of the most effective tools the court system has on this front are the treatment courts currently in place in our judicial district,” he said. “These courts not only address addiction but instill hope.”

Lindstrom said he ran for district judge to restore integrity to the judicial process.

“As County Attorney, my job is not simply to be an advocate, it is to do the right thing under the law while respecting people's rights,” he said. “This requires the objective application of the law to the facts of every case.”

“Our courts need judges who can follow the law as it is written instead of as they wished it should be,” he said. “Personal agendas have no place in the Courtroom.”

From a judicial standpoint, he sees COVID-19’s hindrances on court proceedings as the largest issue facing Cass and Beltrami counties right now.