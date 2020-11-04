BEMIDJI -- In the third race between the two, Republican Matt Bliss is leading incumbent District 5A Rep. John Persell, DFL-Bemidji.

At 2 a.m. Bliss, 56, led Persell, 70, by a 57.96-41.86% margin. With 12,646 ballots cast, Bliss had earned 7,343 votes while Persell received 5,303.

Persell won the seat over Bliss in 2018 by 11 votes, 8,454-8,443. In the 2016 election, Bliss won 10,318-8,808, and represented District 5A for the next two years. Before 2016, Persell had been in the Minnesota House of Representatives since 2009.

Before the election, Bliss told the Pioneer that in his next term, mental health services will be a main focus.

"Mental health care remains a huge issue that needs to be tackled," Bliss said. "It's not going to be a single fix. It's going to take years to get the issue under control. The drug epidemic, homelessness and gun violence that we have has roots in mental health."

Outside of politics, Bliss had a 32-year career in the information technology field. He now lives in Pennington and owns Bliss Point Resort.

Persell, meanwhile, is a retired environmental analyst, but still does consulting work.

In speaking to the Pioneer, Persell also said mental health was important in its relation to law enforcement.

"That's a huge deal," Persell said. "I want to support law enforcement, and make sure we expand the services available to law enforcement, specifically in the mental health and social services arena."