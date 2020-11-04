BEMIDJI -- Incumbent Rep. Steve Green, R-Fosston, is on track for another term in the Minnesota House of Representatives.

As of 1 a.m., the 60-year-old who's been House District 2B's representative since 2012, was ahead of 70-year-old DFL candidate David Suby, 66.19-33.70%. By the 1 a.m. hour there were 21,521 votes cast with Green earning 14,245 and Suby with 7,253.

During a debate in October, Green, a self-employed contractor, said he will work to represent northern Minnesota residents.

"The concerns of our area, in this district, pretty much mirror all of Greater Minnesota," Green said. "I have a deep concern for our families, our small businesses and our farmers. There is a divide we have in Minnesota and it's between the metro and Greater Minnesota. The legislators that come from this area have an increasingly hard struggle trying to get our point across to people that do not wish to listen."

RELATED: Read up on the latest Election Day news here

Suby, who's retired after owning and operating a concrete business for 43 years, said before the election that he would have supported a living wage if he won.

"I've really tried to run on a living wage, it's a priority I have and I see a need for that so much around our area," Suby said. "In my business, I paid my employees very well. What I got from that was these people became so productive and loyal. My business thrived, and I saw the young people I employed thrive, too. They started families, bought houses, and became contributing factors to society."

In 2018, Green defeated the DFL candidate Karen Branden 10,443-6,655.