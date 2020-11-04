BEMIDJI -- Beltrami County District 5 Commissioner Jim Lucachick is leading in his race to win a fourth term.

As of 1:30 a.m., Lucachick led 72%-28% over the challenger Mike Bredon. In total, the county has recorded 2,520 votes, with 1,820 for Lucachick and 700 for Bredon.

In comments ahead of the election, Lucachick, 61, said priorities for his next term include working on the future of the county's jail and handling its many roads.

"We need to concentrate on roads especially," Lucachick said. "There's a big need for roads, as we have many miles across Beltrami County, and we're playing catch-up on black-topping those and resurfacing the ones that are falling apart."

A self-employed architect, Lucachick was first elected in 2008. In 2016, he defeated Ralph Morris by 2,686-1,374 to earn his current term.

Bredon, 39, an actor and videoagrapher, said he would have prioritized several policy issues.

"I'd focus on economic growth, K-12 education, and protecting natural resources," Bredon said. "That's important to me. Clean lakes and healthy forests make a pretty strong community. Another very big thing I'm pushing for is returning civility to the meetings and between our county board members."

Lucachick and Bredon earned their spots in the election after finishing ahead of Christian Taylor-Johnson in the August primary.