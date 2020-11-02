ST. PAUL — Minnesota officially matched 58% of its turnout for the 2016 general election this Monday morning, Nov. 2, according to the latest figures from the secretary of state's office, with only one day to go until Election Day 2020.

Election officials across the state have so far accepted a total of 1,716,575 absentee ballots submitted either in person or by mail, twice the total number of absentee ballots requested in 2016.

On a video call with reporters Monday morning, Secretary of State Steve Simon said it's "entirely possible" that Minnesota will beat its "modern-day record" of 77% total turnout in 2008 when all votes have been counted.

"It's pretty electric out there right now, on all sides," Simon said. "On the left, right, red, blue, people are fired up to vote. It would not surprise me to smash the 77% modern-day mark."

Simon declined to predict whether Minnesota will break its all-time turnout record of 83% in 1956 but said it's "quite likely" that turnout will exceed that of the 2016 general election. Approximately 75% of eligible voters participated in that race, or about 2.9 million people.

With its history of high voter turnout, Minnesota is among those states that tweaked election rules to accommodate an anticipated surge in mail-in and early, in person voting prompted by the coronavirus pandemic. The secretary of state's office had even decided to accept mail-in ballots received up to a week after Election Day so long as they were postmarked Tuesday, Nov. 3.

But a federal court panel ruled late last week that the Simon's office erred in doing so. And while mail-in ballots will still be accepted and counted, per the ruling, they must also be held separately in the event that another court rules them to be invalid and orders them to be thrown out.

Simon told reporters Monday morning that he believed a legal challenge to the ballots themselves will likely be mounted if there is a slim margin of victory in the race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. Though his office declined to pursue a stay of last week's ruling, Simon said it would defend in court that ballots arriving after Election Day should still be counted in state and local races.

"I don't know what this court is going to do, but our strong, strenuous argument will be to limit its effect, if there's any effect, only to the presidential contest," he said.

Simon also said the computer glitches that ground his office's voter registration and ballot status checking systems to a halt over the weekend have been resolved. Local election offices reported them to be functioning properly on Sunday morning, Nov. 1, and again on Monday, he said.

All told, 2,055,519 Minnesotans had requested absentee ballots by Monday morning, 338,944 remain outstanding.