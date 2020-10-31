SAINT PAUL — Access to a website Minnesota voters can use to track their ballots has been restored following a loss of service, a spokeswoman for the Minnesota Secretary of State's office confirmed.

The site was down for over an hour Saturday, Oct. 31, with access restored at approximately 10:15 a.m., the Associated Press reported.

"There appears to be a hardware issue impacting the online tools for voters and some Statewide Voter Registration System (SVRS) functionality," press secretary and deputy communications director Risikat Adesaogun told The Forum. "Voters should still be able to cast an Absentee Ballot today."

The office was working to restore the systems Saturday morning, however, public-facing tools are "up and running," Adesaogun said. Work was still in progress to fix the SVRS database at the time of publication.