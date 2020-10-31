WILLMAR — Dozens of Donald Trump and Joe Biden supporters lined up blocks apart Saturday afternoon in Willmar ahead of Tuesday's election.

Kelly Roschild, 59, of Willmar, one of the many Trump supporters on the corner of First Street South, said she came out to show her support for Trump and that she's pretty confident he's going to win.

Roschild, who said she voted already, said she's concerned about ballots being counted correctly.

"We all need to be treated equally, Joe Biden's team and our team, and I just don't want our ballots messed with," Roschild said. "We're all in this together."

Several blocks away, Claudette Larson, 51, of New London, said she's hopeful that Joe Biden wins the election and that she's waiting to vote on Election Day.

"I'm waiting to make sure my vote is counted," Larson said, adding that while she thinks our election process is safe, she's concerned about possible election interference.

While this election has been marked by particularly nasty rhetoric, Larson said it's important for everyone to remember that they're Americans.

"We need to think about how we portray ourselves in the political process because children look at us as examples and we need to conduct ourselves with compassion and kindness toward one another."