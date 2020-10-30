BEMIDJI -- Absentee voting is setting records across the country and Beltrami County is no exception.

According to Beltrami County Auditor JoDee Treat, 50% of registered voters have already cast their ballots for the 2020 election. As of Thursday evening, Treat said the county had 13,116 requested ballots and 10,118 have been returned and accepted.

Treat said the number of absentee ballots for 2020 is more than three times as many as in prior elections. More absentee ballots can be accepted before Tuesday's election, too.

"We're open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, for anyone to vote absentee or drop their ballots off," Treat said. "Then, we'll be open again on Monday and ballots can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m."

A recent court decision, though, has altered when ballots coming in by mail can be accepted.

"It was a federal appeals court that ruled the ballots must be in to the county office by election day," Treat said. "Earlier in the year, Minnesota made the ruling that the ballots could be postmarked by election day, but the federal court overruled that. So, we will be wrapping up our election on Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning. That will be across the state."

When it comes to voting by mail, along with those who requested absentee ballots, there are people who receive ballots automatically. This is the case for rural areas with no polling places, where voters are sent ballots and mail them back.

At the Secretary of State's website, mnvotes.sos.state.mn.us/AbsenteeBallotStatus, voters can track their ballot if they've mailed it in. For those who haven't voted yet, sample ballots can be seen at mnvotes.org/myballot.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, at the following locations:

The American Indian Resource Center at 1630 Birchmont Drive NE for Ward 1.

The Bemidji National Guard Armory at 1430 23rd St. NW for Ward 2.

The Bemidji Boys and Girls Club at 1600 Minnesota Ave. NW for Ward 3.

Bemidji City Hall at 317 Fourth St. W for Ward 4.

Northwest Technical College at 905 Grant Ave. SE in the commons area for Ward 5.

Visit pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us to find your polling place.

