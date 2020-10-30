BEMIDJI -- Since the days where President Bill Clinton and House Speaker Newt Gingrich would lead headlines in November, Arleen Dosdall has worked at Bemidji City Hall as an election judge, meeting and greeting voters every cycle.

"I've been a judge since the mid-90s and it's always been at City Hall," Dosdall said. "I'm currently the ballot judge, and I enjoy doing it. It's kind of a citizen's responsibility and it's also a social thing. You get to visit with people you may not see all year long."

Dosdall said she was driven to begin working on election days by a fascination with the overall process.

"I had been interested in elections, who was running at the time, and how the procedures with voting were done," she said.

According to Dosdall, the busiest election she's worked was 2008, when former President Barack Obama defeated U.S. Sen. John McCain.

Regardless of the year, though, Dosdall said election day usually has a pattern. The mornings are busy as people come in before work, and then it slows down for a while. Over the lunch hours, more will come through to cast their ballots before a lull in the afternoon. In the evening the day gets busy again, Dosdall said, as many come in after work.

Overall, Dosdall called it a steady process, as election judges help control a flow of traffic and also assist residents, especially college students, get registered. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Dosdalll said this year has been busier.

"With the pandemic taking place, during the primary, it was twice as much work for the judges because of the sanitization efforts," Dosdall said. "We have to make sure people are staying properly distanced, too."

For anyone considering being an election judge in the future, Dosdall said, "It's important to be interested in our voting process, and it's doing one's duty as a citizen."

In total, there will be 10 half-day judges working on Tuesday, and 30 full-day judges. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Dosdall's work site, City Hall, is located at 317 Fourth St. W and is the polling place for Ward 4 voters, other polling places in Bemidji are:

The American Indian Resource Center at 1630 Birchmont Drive NE for Ward 1.

The Bemidji National Guard Armory at 1430 23rd St. NW for Ward 2.

The Bemidji Boys and Girls Club at 1600 Minnesota Ave. NW for Ward 3.

Northwest Technical College at 905 Grant Ave. SE in the commons area for Ward 5.

Visit pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us to find your polling place.