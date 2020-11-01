ST. PAUL — The last voters to weigh in on one of the country's most hotly contested races cast their ballots Tuesday, Nov. 3, in Minnesota's 7th Congressional District race.

Minnesotans in the massive district that spans nearly the entire western edge of the state are set to decide whether U.S. Rep. Collin Peterson, a moderate Democrat, will return to Washington for his 16th term in office, or if Republican Michelle Fischbach will break a nearly 30-year Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party hold on the seat.

Slater Johnson, of the Legal Marijuana Now Party, and Rae Hart Anderson of the Grassroots — Legalize Cannabis Party are also vying for the seat.

The winner will get a two-year term in office and a congressional salary of $174,000.

The 7th District gave President Donald Trump the largest margin of victory over Hillary Clinton of any represented by a Democratic member of Congress. And with a GOP candidate who has better name recognition and stronger financial backing than any who've challenged Peterson in recent years, Republicans have said they're confident they can unseat Peterson.

To bolster that effort conservative groups have poured millions of dollars into the district to advertise against Peterson and in favor of Fischbach.

Fischbach is a former lieutenant governor and Minnesota Senate president. She ran her campaign with clear ties to Trump and promised voters a more conservative voice in Congress who would break with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's agenda. If elected, she would be the first woman to represent the 7th District.

Shortly after arriving Tuesday evening for her campaign watch party at the Little Crow Golf Resort in Spicer, Fischbach told reporters that she has worked hard during the campaign, including at rallies in the district during the last couple days leading up to the election.

"We had great turnout and great enthusiasm so we're feeling really good,” she said and she noted that the president's popularity could help her chances. “It is a Trump district,” she said but added that her efforts to make personal connections with voters were also important.

Peterson, chairman of the House Agriculture Committee and a proud independent, meanwhile has staked his campaign on his reputation of breaking with both political parties and of supporting farm policy as the representative of an ag-heavy district. And farm groups from around the country have helped fund a campaign to keep his seat and the gavel of the ag committee.

"I’m a senior member of the House, I’ve got credibility on both sides of the aisle. I can make things happen and that’s why you send people to Congress, to be able to do that," Peterson said. “It’s not that she would be against agriculture, it’s just that she would not bring any kind of influence to the table, which for us is crucial.”

Election officials have said final results may not come in until days after the election as they continue to count thousands of absentee ballots.