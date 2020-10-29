ROCHESTER, Minn. — Plans for Friday’s campaign rally for President Donald Trump appear to be up in the air as the event will no longer be held in Dodge Center, Minn.

Minnesota Public Radio reporter Brian Bakst tweeted “President Trump's campaign rally is moving again. A plan to hold a massive Friday event at a Dodge Center foundry fell through. Campaign looking back toward original plan of Rochester airport but not nailed down.”"

When reached by email to ask if she had heard the rally was no longer being held in Dodge Center and if it would move back to the airport, Rochester Mayor Kim Norton wrote "We’ve been told the same just a short time ago — awaiting word from legal about what they are thinking now."

JJ Francis, owner of Sominn Machinery Sales in Dodge Center, said he was told by Secret Service personnel that the rally was being moved back to Rochester.

Francis said the Secret Service were planning to use his building in the parking lot of McNeilus Steel as its headquarters and running phone lines through the building. Suddenly, personnel were removing the lines and equipment out of the building. He was told they were heading back to Rochester, where the rally is now back on.

"The Secret Service took all of their stuff out of my building and said they were following the governor's mandate," Francis said. "'We can't do it. It's going to be in Rochester for 200 people.'"

Francis said he called the governor's office to find out what happened. But he was told by someone that the office didn't know anything about it.

Francis said he thought the whole thing was "ridiculous."

"If you want to go and stand outside and see the president and see whoever else is out there, it's an election," Francis said. "We want to hear what he's got to say."

Courtney Hagen, who works at the Casey's General Store on the north side of town, said when it comes to a presidential rally and COVID-19 restrictions, people should be able to make up their own minds whether to attend or not.

"I think it should be everyone's choice if they go or not," Hagen said.

A Rochester Post Bulletin photojournalist was in the area of McNeilus Steel shortly before 3:20 p.m. Thursday documenting workers putting up banners and decorating bleachers with patriotic bunting. About 10 minutes later, after hearing the rumor that the rally was no longer being held at the Dodge Center company, he returned and saw bleachers getting torn down and banners being taken down as well.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

EARLIER STORY:

ROCHESTER, Minn. — With a little over 24 hours before President Donald Trump is scheduled to touch down at the Rochester International Airport, the planned rally has been moved to a Dodge Center, Minn., business.

McNeilus Steel Chief Operating Officer Glenn Sylvester confirmed to Minnesota Public Radio that the campaign event will now be held at McNeilus Steel.

When it was initially announced that the event would be in Rochester, city officials raised concerns whether the campaign visit will adhere to the state health guidelines that would limit the size of the event.

MPR reporter Catharine Richert tweeted that in an interview Sylvester said they would enforce social distancing requirements as best they can, but wouldn't say if they would cap the event at 250 people as state rules requires.

In an all-company email sent to McNeilus staff that has been shared on social media, Sylvester wrote that the expectations were for 25,000 people to attend. He also noted that employees would be paid for the day and were encouraged to attend the rally.

Forum News Service sent an inquiry to the Trump campaign about ticketing and whether the event would stick to the state’s health guidelines limiting events to 250 people.

Deputy National Press Secretary Courtney Parella responded, “Americans have the right to gather under the First Amendment to hear from the President of the United States, and we take strong precautions for our campaign events, requiring every attendee to have their temperature checked, providing masks they’re instructed to wear, and ensuring access to plenty of hand sanitizer. We also have signs at our events instructing attendees to wear their masks.”

Richert tweeted that Rochester Mayor Kim Norton "said the city had been in negotiations with the Trump campaign to sign a contract to adhere to the 250 person limit at the airport. But a day before the event, Norton said she understood the campaign was looking for a venue that would allow a larger crowd."

Rochester officials said it was their understanding that the president would still land and depart from the Rochester International Airport.

Meanwhile, former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign on Thursday announced that the Democratic presidential nominee will also visit Minnesota on Friday. Biden will visit St. Paul for a drive-in event with supporters.

Not everyone in the Med City is excited for the visit.

Minnesota Senate candidate Aleta Borrud posted on her campaign Facebook page that she is hosting a “Protest Trump's Presence in Rochester!” event downtown Friday.

Attendees are invited to rally at the intersection of 12th Street Southeast and Broadway Avenue, meeting on the north end of Aldi/Dollar Tree parking lot, at 4 p.m. Those in attendance are asked to wear masks and adhere to social distancing guidelines.