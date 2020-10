ST. PAUL — Tiffany Trump will campaign for her father, President Donald Trump, at a Saturday, Oct. 31, event in St. Paul.

The event, titled “Breakfast with Tiffany,” will be 10 a.m. at Angelina's Kitchen Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar in St. Paul, according to a news release from the campaign. Doors open at 9:30 a.m.

Tiffany Trump is expected to meet with young women, and make the president’s case for the millennial generation, according to the release.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.