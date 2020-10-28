ST. PAUL — Federal prosecutors in Minnesota announced charges on Wednesday, Oct. 28, against members of a ring that peddled fraudulent magazine subscriptions to elderly Americans.

The scheme swept up tens of thousands of senior citizens in a dozen states, authorities said, who were duped out of a combined total of at least $300 million. Wednesday's announcement was the result of a nearly two-year investigation involving several federal law enforcement agencies.

"This was a widespread, well-thought out, long-running fraud that we have dismantled at a systemic level," U.S. attorney Erica MacDonald told reporters at a Minneapolis press conference Wednesday morning.

Still, the FBI believes there may be additional victims of the scam who have yet to be identified and has set up a webpage to help contact them.

The scheme, which prosecutors say is the largest of its kind ever prosecuted in the nation, spanned two decades and primarily ensnared elderly victims in the U.S. and Canada. It involved dozens of sham companies and call centers, some of them based out of Minnesota.

The scammers would call their marks and offer to renew subscriptions for phony magazines that, in reality, they had never signed up for. Victims would then be subscribed to multiple different magazines, which authorities said were never even delivered, and in some instances were billed for thousands of dollars.

The scammers would sometimes offer to cancel their victim's subscriptions for a one-time, lump sum fee that they would then pocket without actually cancelling a subscription. They obtained phone numbers for senior citizens by purchasing lists of sales lead vendors.

MacDonald, attorney for the U.S. district courts of Minnesota, said some of the participants in the scheme used threats to compel their victims to pay up, at least one of whom purported to be a lawyer.

Ruth Mendonça of the U.S Postal Inspection Service, which is involved in the case, said this case was sparked by one launched two years ago into a lone magazine fraudster lby the FBI and U.S. Department of Justice. Victims with stories similar to those uncovered in the earlier case came forward and drew attention to a larger industry of scam magazines, officials said.

Few instances of fraud mentioned in the case discussed Wednesday actually occurred in Minnesota, FBI Special Agent Michael Paul said during the press conference. But the case, he said, "is by no means over" and more victims may be identified.

MacDonald said her office hopes to identify a means of providing restitution for victims of the schemes but that some may have to sue in civil court.