BEMIDJI -- The Beltrami County DFL will host an event for local DFL-endorsed candidates from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, at the DFL headquarters, 1510 Bemidji Ave. N. The public is invited to attend, listen to the candidates and ask questions.

“We’re excited that this event will feature Quinn Nystrom who is running for U.S. Congress in the 8th Congressional District," Curtiss Hunt, chair of the Beltrami County DFL, said in a release. "We are very pleased that our local state candidates are also planning to attend, including Senate District 2 candidate Alan Roy, House District 2A candidate Jeremiah Liend, Senate District 5 candidate Rita Albrecht, and House District 5A incumbent John Persell.

The event will be outside -- rain, snow, or shine – so participants are advised to dress for the weather. The event will be conducted according to CDC guidelines including masks will be required and all participants must stay six feet away from other participants that do not share their household, the release said.