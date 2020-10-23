ST. PAUL — The Tennessee-based private security firm that sparked controversy this month with its plans to recruit and staff armed guards at Minnesota polling places has agreed to stay out of the state on Election Day.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said in a news release Friday, Oct. 23, that the firm, Atlas Aegis, had promised in writing to neither recruit nor provide security at or near voting precincts in the state. The news comes just days after Ellison's office announced an investigation of the firm.

State and federal laws prohibit anyone from intimidating and interfering with voters. Poll watching is also not allowed in Minnesota, though political parties in the state can appoint one "partisan challenger" per polling place.

But a challenger can only lodge formal challenge with an election judge, however, based on their own personal knowledge of a specific voter's ineligibility to cast a ballot.

This story will be updated.