Pence will return to the Northland eight days before the Nov. 3 general election. He will deliver remarks at 1 p.m. with other Republican candidates, according to a news release from the President Donald Trump and Pence campaign.

Gates for the event open at 11 a.m. and close at 12:30 p.m. Those interested in attending can register at donaldjtrump.com/events.

A note at the bottom of the registration page reads: "In attending the event, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19, and waive, release, and discharge Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; The Republican National Committee, the host venue; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers from any and all liability under any theory, whether in negligence or otherwise, for any illness or injury."

The vice president was last in the area Aug. 28 when he spoke at the Clure Public Marine Terminal in Duluth to campaign on behalf of the Trump-Pence presidential ticket.

On Sept. 30. Trump campaigned at the Duluth International Airport to a crowd of about 3,000 people, passing the state's gathering cap of 250, even when outdoors. The Trump campaign faced no formal repercussions from the event. The Minnesota Department of Health has said there's added caution when dealing with campaign events since the political process is foundational to a democratic government.