ST. PAUL -- With just over a week until Election Day and more than 1 million Minnesotans having already cast their ballots, officials with President Donald Trump's reelection team are making a final push to flip the state red for the first time in decades.

The campaign announced Friday, Oct. 23, that Vice President Mike Pence would pay another visit to voters up north in Hibbing on Monday, Oct. 26. And on a Friday call with reporters, campaign officials expressed optimism about their prospects in the state, despite polls continuing to show Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the lead.

Campaign Manager Bill Stepien told reporters there is "no better place probably anywhere in the country (than Minnesota) that shows the inner turmoil playing out in Joe Biden’s Democratic Party." He called Minnesota "a state that’s changing politically," pointing to the ideological divide between Greater Minnesota and the Twin Cities, which he said are represented by the "most extreme, most dangerous" democrats.

"Everywhere else in the state, you have commonsense democrats and intendents who don't recognize Joe Biden’s Democratic Party anymore," Stepien said.

A MinnPost online poll conducted by Change Research between Oct. 12-15 showed Biden with a five-point lead over Trump statewide, with a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points. But the poll found stark political division between an ocean blue Twin Cities, purple suburbs and scarlet red Greater Minnesota: 85% of likely voters surveyed from Minneapolis and Saint Paul favored Biden, 48% of Twin Cities suburbanites favored Biden to Trump's 45% and 54% surveyed from Greater Minnesota favored Trump to Biden's 36%.

Stepien said Friday that the campaign has been relying on internal numbers (which he did not share) that he said show "a clear pathway" to an Electoral College win. He added that campaign workers "don't pay much attention" to national polling numbers. He did not say whether the campaign's internal numbers show an advantage to Trump in Minnesota counter to regional and national polling.

The Trump camp has long pointed to the president's less-than-two-point loss to Democrat Hillary Clinton in Minnesota in 2016, and has said they're convinced this is the year they can snap Minnesota's longest-in-the-nation streak of supporting Democratic presidential candidates. Both Trump and Biden's campaigns have poured millions in ad dollars and campaigning into the state.

Trump's campaign had pulled ads off the air from Minnesota markets earlier this month, but Stepien said Friday that large national buys will ensure that "you won’t be able to turn on a TV without seeing a Trump ad" in the final leg of the election.

Biden's ad streams in Minnesota have remained consistent, and a late-September memo from the campaign said they "aren’t taking a single Minnesotan for granted."