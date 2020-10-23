Bemidji meetings are broadcast on the city's website and the local access Channel 2. Additionally, they are recorded and archived for viewing on the city's website at a later date.

During Monday's meeting, the council reviewed possible technology upgrades compiled by the consulting company Morecom. According to the information provided, work to do the upgrades would take about four months.

In total, the council approved 11 improvement projects, which estimate to about $150,000. Finance Director Ron Eischens said the city will be using the Public, Educational and Government Access Channel, or PEG, funds. The dollars come from fees through the city's two cable providers, Paul Bunyan Communications and Midco. The providers collect the PEG fees from their customers and then send them to the city.

The projects improved Monday include:

Improving the City Hall Council Chamber digital audio for better quality, $17,843.

A new presentation system, allowing for more efficiency with connecting more computers, $7,773.

Installing technology to automate meeting broadcasts, $42,604.

Installing technology to automate programming for the access channel and updated graphics, $14,268.

Sound equipment upgrades such as new speakers, $19,996.

Installing assisted listening capabilities, $16,820.

Installing wireless microphones, $16,131.

New small monitors for the council's desk, $5,750.

New large display monitors for the audience, $4,250.

A portable camera to get closeups of printed documents for the monitors, $1,250.

Improvements to the city's web conferencing capabilities, $3,475.

"The numbers are just their estimates," Eischens said. "They're going to put the work out for bids and we won't know the numbers until bids come back. We collect $20,000 every year in PEG fees. So, if we happen to spend more than what we currently have, we'll recoup those dollars as we collect the fees."