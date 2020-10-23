BEMIDJI -- The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office's efforts to assist the city of Bemidji in handling traffic and public safety during events surrounding President Donald Trump's visit exceeded $17,000 in overtime costs.

Trump spoke to a crowd of thousands at the Bemidji Regional Airport for a campaign rally on Sept. 18. Along with a large attendance at the rally, two demonstrations were held in other parts of town; one organized by Indivisible Bemidji and the other by Our Revolution Bemidji.

In preparation for the day, the Bemidji Police Department and other city officials worked directly with federal agencies like the Secret Service on the logistics. Additionally, the campaign staff assisted with drafting plans for traffic control.

During the day's events, city personnel from both the Police Department and Public Works Department worked to keep things running smoothly. According to city staff, the Public Works Department accumulated $1,500 worth of overtime costs, while the Police Department had an estimated $7,200 in overtime for a total of $8,700.

City Finance Director Ron Eischens said each department has overtime budgeted for the year, and the $8,700 could be absorbed in the budgets without dipping into reserves.

In preparation for the event, the city approved a mutual aid agreement, allowing regional law enforcement agencies to assist the Police Department. One of those agencies was the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office.

According to Sheriff Ernie Beitel, in order to assist with both the president's visit and the demonstrations, the department had overtime costs of $17,392.

"It has not put us over our overtime budget for the year," Beitel said. "We of course didn't anticipate COVID being around, and with the courts being shut down, we did have a decrease in overtime. So, we're still within our budget."

Even non-law enforcement entities had to make plans for the visit. The Bemidji Regional Airport, for example, had to implement a temporary flight restriction. Essentially, the airport was closed, with just two MedEvac personnel able to operate that day.

According to Bemidji Regional Airport Assistant Director Kyle Christiansen, despite the restrictions, commercial flight schedules remained the same.

Another assisting agency on Sept. 18 was the Minnesota State Patrol. The day was a busy one overall for the state, as former Vice President and Democratic candidate Joe Biden visited the Duluth area.

RELATED: President Donald Trump's visit to Bemidji