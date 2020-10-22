BEMIDJI -- Thomas Barry's journey to becoming the next Beltrami County Administrator started more than 2,000 miles away from Bemidji in southern Florida.

It's a journey that took him from the east coast, to gulf states, to the Pacific Northwest and through the Great Plains.

Barry was born and raised in Homestead, Florida. Following his high school graduation, he studied at East Carolina University in North Carolina and Auburn University in Alabama.

Following his academic career, Barry began working for Auburn as an instructor, and was later hired by a college in Georgia as a department manager. After that, Barry made a transition to local government work and over the next several years, he worked in Washington, Idaho and North Dakota.

On Tuesday, the Beltrami County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved an employment contract with Barry, making Minnesota the next state he'll work in. The board's action followed a multi-month search for the successor of current Administrator Kay Mack.

Mack announced her retirement in May and is working reduced hours as she gets closer to exiting the position. Following her announcement, the county hired the firm David Drown Associates to assist with the hiring process.

As part of their method, David Drown Associates provided personality index tests and reference checks for all of the leading candidates. After the initial search, the firm narrowed the field to Barry and four other candidates:

Mitchell Berg, the Mahnomen City Administrator as well as instructor at Minnesota State Community and Technical College, BSU and White Earth Tribal College.

Mille Lacs County Administrator Pat Oman.

Blackduck City Administrator Christina Regas.

Beltrami County Director of Health and Human Services Rebecca Secore.

As part of the contract approved by the commissioners to hire Barry, an annual salary of $125,757 was agreed to.

Government experience and challenges in Minot

While Barry is now set to be the lead administrative official for Beltrami, he said that his career path wasn't originally set for city or county roles.

"I hadn't imagined working in local governments, but I found that it was the perfect job," said Barry, who took an environmental engineering position in Bellevue, Wash. after his work in Georgia. "Then I was offered a job at the city of Redmond, Washington, which is adjacent to Bellevue, and there I was an engineering and operations manager. It was then that I saw I was making a shift from the technical field to an administrative one."

With that in mind, Barry went back to college, earning master's degrees in business administration and public administration. With his new experience and after nearly four years in Redmond, Barry moved east.

His next position was as Public Works Director of Meridian, Idaho, where he worked for nearly a decade. During his time there, Meridian was listed as the ninth fastest growing community in the United States. When Barry arrived, the population was about 68,000 and upon his departure, it had reached nearly 96,000.

Barry's next job was in Minot, N.D. where he was hired in late 2016. His time there as the city's manager lasted until his employment was terminated by the city council in April earlier this year.

According to the Minot Daily News and KFYRTV News, the Minot City Council voted unanimously to fire Barry after a report was released containing accusations that he created a hostile work environment.

The report, compiled by the special counsel Patricia Monson, a Fargo attorney, went back to 2017. According to the Minot Daily News, the report concluded that "there is little, if anything, to salvage of the working relationship between the city manager and many of the department heads he supervises. The only appropriate resolution of the inhospitable work environment created by the city manager is his removal from the position of the city manager."

Barry's side of the story

"Our work as city and county administrators is challenging," Barry said on the subject. "It's often sometimes controversial. We're brought in to make changes and sometimes we're asked to move along when those become contentious."

According to Barry, he entered the manager position as Minot was going through several political adjustments. Just six months before he started, Barry said a citizen-led initiative recalled all of the city council and replaced them, while also reducing the size of the governing board.

The initiative, Barry said, also modified the mayor's power, changed the form of government and adjusted the city's charter.

"It was a complete overhaul, and it was done because the majority of residents were dissatisfied with how the (city) government was being run," Barry said. "When I started, I was the third city manager in four years. So, I was hired by the city council to make a lot of improvements in accountability, customer service and transparency. Quite frankly, sometimes those changes are difficult for certain staff members to accept."

During the interview process, Barry explained the situation to Beltrami commissioners, too.

"All of that information was brought to us," said District 1 Commissioner Craig Gaasvig. "There's always two sides to every story and unfortunately not all of it gets reported. We had all the background and there was a very valid explanation given regarding the situation he went through at the city of Minot, with it having a complete turnover. There was a lot of turmoil going on out there. Gary Weiers of David Drown Associates, though, did not feel that it was anything that should exclude him from being a candidate."

District 2 Commissioner Reed Olson shared similar sentiments, noting how well Barry interviewed.

"We talked about it in the meeting with him," Olson said. "I think there's a broader story than just his termination. He came in after a lot of upheaval in the city, and he was the first manager to come in during the wake of that. It seems like there were some people who were unhappy with the rather drastic changes that had been made to the charter."

Tim Sumner, the commissioner for District 4, said he does have some concerns, but also said he understands the difficulties in the type of role Barry had.

"We'll see how he conducts himself with our board," Sumner said. "I know things can happen in the past, and in an administration position like that, you're trying to please the board and the community as well. I can understand how such a position can be political and sometimes councils or boards don't always align, and maybe that was the situation in Minot."

Barry ready for Beltrami

In the rest of the interview process, Barry received good reviews from commissioners, and the heads of the county's departments.

"He has extensive experience and success with various other employment," Gaasvig said. "He had very high reviews with virtually nothing negative said about him from all of our management team. He's worked with larger budgets than we do in Beltrami County and he brings a lot of knowledge."

Olson called Barry "incredibly competent" and praised his experience as well as education.

"He brought a lot of energy to the interview and I think he'll bring that to the job," Olson said. "While he was city manager in Minot, he was really creative in trying to find dollars that didn't come through the levy process, by getting funding from the state and federal governments, to help bring in revenue for property tax relief. That was encouraging."

According to Barry, he learned of Bemidji and Beltrami County from colleagues who spoke highly of the area.

"It always piqued my interest," Barry said. "So, when the opportunity came up, I looked long and hard at that position and began to fall in love with the work the county is doing and also the location."

Barry said he is excited about the opportunities offered professionally in the role.

"I'm very excited about tackling the jail project, for example," Barry said. "There are also challenges in regard to infrastructure and how to handle those needs. And also, growth opportunities that are exciting in the area."

Personally, Barry is also looking forward to the move to Beltrami County as he says it's a good place for his family.

"I have a wife and four active children, and we've put a lot of time into researching the school district," Barry said. "All of our children are musicians, so the opportunities that the middle and high school offers are very exciting to us. The outdoors and quality of life aspects are also very appealing to us."

Barry is set to begin in the role in mid-November, and will be working alongside Mack for at least a couple of weeks. Mack, a BSU graduate who's worked with the county since 1977, is set to retire in the first week of December.

Mack became administrator in 2012. Previously, she had taken the role of treasurer in 1986 and stayed in the role as it merged with the auditor position.

As he prepares to enter the role, Barry said he wants residents to know that he's eager to meet their needs.

"I'm very excited to serve as the next administrator," Barry said. "I want to thank the county commission for the opportunity to serve the county. I could tell, from my interviews, that it's really clear the commission and the management team care greatly about the residents and businesses in the county."