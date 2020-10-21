ST. PAUL — With the general election less than two weeks away, President Donald Trump's White House has released its own policy plan for Indian Country , outlining priorities to improve outcomes in health, safety, education and more for Native Americans.

Released on Tuesday, Oct. 20, the three-page plan lists its core principles as respecting tribal sovereignty, promoting public safety, improving tribal economies and infrastructure, honoring Native heritage, and improving health and education for Native Americans. On a Tuesday afternoon call with reporters, White House officials said the plan attempts to make good on promises between the federal government and tribes that have been broken over the years.

The White House's plan comes about two weeks after presidential challenger and former-Vice President Joe Biden's campaign released its own 15-page policy plan for tribal nations.

North Dakota's Republican U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, who chairs the Senate's Committee on Indian Affairs, in a Wednesday statement thanked the White House for the plan and pointed to other recent legislation passed through the Indian Affairs Committee, like the PROGRESS Act, which aims to promote economic development in Native communities.

White House staffers also on Tuesday pointed to Trump's recent signing of Savanna's Act and the Not Invisible Act, both of which seek to address the disproportionate rates of violence committed against Native Americans, particularly women and children. Savanna's Act, first championed by former-U.S. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota, is named for Savanna LaFontaine-Greywind, a Spirit Lake Nation woman whose tragic death in Fargo in 2017 put national spotlight on the crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous People (MMIP).

Trump in November 2019 also signed an executive order establishing a multi-agency federal task force to investigate MMIP, dubbed Operation Lady Justice, composed of the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs and Departments of Interior, Justice and Health.

U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., also a member of the Indian Affairs Committee, said in a Wednesday statement that "while (she is) glad President Trump is thinking of Native communities, he must do much more to help Tribal governments combat COVID-19 and the resulting economic crisis."

She went on to call the need for help "urgent" and "indisputable," with Native Americans testing positive for and dying of COVID-19 a disproportionately high rates. Congress passed and Trump signed into law $8 billion in coronavirus aid for tribes in the CARES Act, but Minnesota tribal leaders say that assistance came with issues.

Minnesota is home to 11 federally recognized Native American tribes, Wisconsin to 11, South Dakota to nine and North Dakota to five.

Here are the highlights of the Trump White House's policy plan:

Economy

The document floats potential tax cuts or reform for tribal citizens, as well as "eliminating burdensome regulations" to encourage homeownership. The plan also prioritizes building out broadband infrastructure in Indian Country — where many homes are still without internet service — and increasing small business lending and community development to encourage economic and jobs growth in Indian Country.

Heritage

In what White House officials say would honor Native heritage, the plan proposes "bringing home Native American cultural artifacts and human remains wrongly taken overseas," as well as establishing a new program to certify authentic American Indian and Alaska Native art and prevent the false advertisement of fake or fraudulent Native art.

Education

Trump's plan prioritizes school choice, proposing a $10 million investment for new tribal charter schools, as well as scholarships for families to "decide which education services, including quality virtual options, will best support their children." The plan also proposes doubling federal support for Bureau of Indian Education schools, increasing funding for Native language instruction and immersion programs by 25% and increasing federal support for tribal colleges and universities.

Health

Per the document, the White House says it aims to improve care at the Indian Health Service and "eliminate long-standing healthcare disparities" by investing in preventative and treatment programs for chronic illnesses that disproportionately impact Native Americans, including mental health conditions and substance use.

Public safety

In addition to the work of Operation Lady Justice, the White House proposed law enforcement partnerships across jurisdictional boundaries, increased funding for tribal law enforcement and wraparound services for individuals and communities impacted by violent crime and substance use.