DULUTH — Monday’s televised debate in the race to fill Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District seat was a revelation for a few reasons.

For the first time, the major party candidates stood live together in the same studio, separated by 10 feet and a transparent barrier.

The WDIO-TV news anchor moderators were up front and stern about holding candidates to their minute per answer with no rebuttals — a seemingly direct response to the first presidential debate going down never-before-seen alleyways of political theater.

The anchors said they’d cut microphones if Rep. Pete Stauber or Democratic challenger Quinn Nystrom interrupted one another.

It never happened, with anchor Baihly Warfield only once cuing Nystrom, “That’s time. I have to cut you off,” about 44 minutes into the debate.

The format Oct. 19 turned out to be rapid, with each candidate answering some of the campaign’s unique topics with equally unique answers.

For starters, Stauber, R-Hermantown, agreed with former President Barack Obama, saying “the Obama administration was right in 2013 when they removed the gray wolf” protections only to be later overruled by a judge.

The candidates introduced a word of the night, using “unconscionable” several times to describe the other’s ideologies. Nystrom flubbed once, calling it “unconscious-able” that Republicans would meddle with preexisting conditions when it came to health care.

In a year the United States Census was yo-yoed around and finally stopped short of its original deadline, Stauber claimed, “We know people move to greater Minnesota — to live our good life up here.”

The candidates ignited over racism and police issues.

“Racism is alive in this country,” Nystrom said, adding that Stauber’s effort at lawmaking the issues was “devoid of leading to greater police accountability.”

“I just encourage my opponent to read the bill fully,” Stauber shot back, before alluding to being the victim of discrimination during his career as a Duluth police officer. “There is racism. I’ve seen it in the streets of Duluth; I’ve been called names just because I wore the uniform.”

Later on the keenly chosen topic of Duluth’s old housing stock, Stauber reminded that as local county commissioner he voted in favor of the Steve O’Neil Apartments in Duluth for mothers and their families previously homeless.

“Affordable housing is linked directly to, ‘Do we have a thriving economy?’” Nystrom agreed, something the candidates have tended to do in their meetings, with Nystrom again saying she's not opposed to copper-nickel mining given the right provisions.

The topic of COVID-19 rose early in the debate.

“We know more about this disease than we did eight months ago,” Stauber said, favoring broader efforts to reopen social gatherings.

Meanwhile, Nystrom conjured an image of nurses needlessly having to go through double locks to reach hard-to-get personal protective equipment.

“We need more testing, rapid testing,” she said.

Stauber claimed China wanted to take down the United States “militarily and economically” by dumping steel to choke the Iron Range.

Nystrom agreed with being tough on China, but ended with a comment she said was taken from a constituent, and one not allowed to receive a rebuttal: “What we need the most is a not-erratic president.”