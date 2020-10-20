BEMIDJI -- Beltrami County is on the verge of naming a new administrator.

According to county documents, along with help from the firm David Drown Associates, the county has narrowed its search to for a new administrator down to Thomas Barry. The Chief Executive Officer and City Manager of Minot, N.D., Barry holds masters degrees in business administration and public administration.

Before his current position, Barry worked as the director of public works and utilities for Meridian, Idaho. Barry was one of five candidates interviewed by county officials last week.

At their meeting Tuesday, the County Board of Commissioners will consider a recommendation to take action on an employment agreement with Barry. Should the agreement be approved, Barry will succeed Kay Mack.

Mack announced her retirement in May and is working reduced hours as she gets closer to exiting the position. A BSU graduate, Mack has worked at the county since 1977. In 1986, she became county treasurer and stayed in the role as it merged with the auditor position. Mack then became administrator in 2012.

Ordinance and fee changes

During its work session ahead of the regular meeting, the commissioners are scheduled to review changes to the solid waste ordinance, which has been worked on since the winter of 2018-2019. The new ordinance would merge two existing ordinances for efficiency.

Additionally, the new document is needed as Beltrami County purchased transfer station facilities and took over operations in Bemidji, Blackduck and other sites. In November 2019, members of the public gave feedback on the ordinance and suggested more changes.

Based on public comments, the following items have been added to the proposed ordinance:

A permit is required for a commercial salvage lot or junk yard.

A requirement to get a permit or clean one's property if there's an unused mobile home or five or more cars has been removed.

The solid waste committee is required to review and approve all enforcement actions.

Another proposal for the board to consider Tuesday is the 2021 fee schedule. Some of the changes in the schedule are:

The price of a building permit fee would increase from $100 to $125.

A permit for a new sanitary sewer connection would be raised from $150 to $200. Permits for repairing sanitary sewer systems would be increased from $100 to $150. Permits for a sanitary privy would increase from $25 to $50, while a permit for a sanitary holding tank would go up from $200 to $250.

Applications for land variances would increase $500 to $550.

Permits for shoreland alterations would increase from $100 to $125.

Conditional use permits would increase from $500 to $550.

For residential solid waste, the fee would increase from $132 to $152 per year.

The work session begins at 3 p.m., and the regular meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, in the County Board Room at the Beltrami County Administration Building, 701 Minnesota Ave.