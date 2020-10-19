BEMIDJI -- The assessments for Bemidji's road construction work in 2020 will be considered for approval this evening.

According to agenda documents, the city council is reviewing the assessments following the completion of the Street Renewal program, now in its 12th year. Every year, the program reconstructs segments of roads, often in one area of the city.

In 2020, the sections of road were:

Riverside Drive Northeast, from Lake Avenue to Country Lane.

Country Lane Northeast, from Riverside Drive to Greenbriar Lane.

Greenbriar Lane Northeast, from Lake Avenue to Country Lane.

Ivy Lane Northeast, from Riverside Drive to Greenbriar Lane.

Gould Avenue Southeast, from Second Street to Fourth Street.

Wilson Avenue Southeast, from Third Street to Fourth Street.

27th Street Northwest, from Park Avenue to Irvine Avenue.

29th Street Northwest, from Park Avenue to Irvine Avenue.

Documents show the city's amount for assessment is $38 per foot for road work. For connecting either sanitary sewer service lines or water service lines, the amount for a household is $1,070. In total, the project cost $857,191, while the assessments come to $161,501, or about 19%.

The assessment will be spread over a 15-year period for residents with an interest rate of 2%. In total, 79 lots will be assessed for the 2020 street renewal.

This year the city also reconstructed four blocks of Birchmont Drive Northeast, from 10th Street to 14th Street. The project included replacing underground utilities, curb, gutter, sidewalks and pavement. The total cost is $811,794 and the assessments come to $78,353.30, about 10% of the costs.

Like the street renewal, the assessments will be spread over 15 years with a 2% interest rate. Assessments will go to 31 properties.

Another infrastructure related project is for upgrades to the city's water wells. Along with a new facility to remove chemicals from water, the wells, near the Bemidji Regional Airport, need improvements to ensure they can supply water at proper pressures.

The recommendation for the council Monday is to award a quote of $69,150 to Bergerson-Caswell for upgrades to two of the wells.

Technology upgrades at City Hall are also up for consideration Monday. The council will review options for improving audio, video and broadcast capabilities in the council chamber and conference room. The goal of the work will be to improve the ability to broadcast and stream meetings for the public.

City documents show the project would take about four months and is estimated to cost more than $90,000.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. tonight, Oct. 19, at Bemidji City Hall. The meeting can also be viewed live on the city's website. The videos are archived and can also be viewed later on.