Both candidates from the major parties in the race for Minnesota Senate District 5 are going into November with plenty of government experience.

The incumbent, Sen. Justin Eichorn, R-Grand Rapids, was elected in 2016 and has served through four legislative sessions and numerous special sessions. DFL candidate Rita Albrecht, meanwhile, has been mayor of Bemidji since 2012.

For Albrecht, the economy and education will be top priorities if she wins the seat.

"We've been hearing from folks across the district about what they're concerned about and at the top of the list is getting our Main Street back on track," Albrecht said. "Making sure people have good jobs, that's what people are concerned with, and I think that's not just going to take state support, but support from the federal government with a COVID-relief bill.

"I think the best way to create opportunity is to invest in our public schools," said Albrecht. "In Bemidji, one of our issues is the transportation funding isn't fully reimbursed and that's true in a lot of large districts like ours. So, we have to then take resources out of our classrooms. I want to make sure we're having the state's role be to step up and fully fund our schools."

Albrecht also listed making health insurance affordable and combating climate change as other issues she will focus on.

In his term as a senator in the Legislature, Eichorn was the vice chair of the Jobs and Economic Growth Committee. He also sat on the K-12 Finance and Policy, Environment and Natural Resources, Capital Investment and Aging and Long Care Committees.

At a recent debate by Lakeland PBS News, Eichorn said one of the greatest accomplishments from his term was securing funding for the Bemidji Veterans Home. Because the Legislature approved the funding and local entities raised money, the project has now been placed on a federal waiting list and could be approved in 2021.

During the debate, Eichorn also gave some background on his platform.

"I'm pro-life, pro-second amendment, pro-labor, pro-mining and pro-Line 3," Eichorn said. "I'm for less government, taxes and more freedom. I'm also the only law enforcement endorsed candidate in this race, and I think that's important based on what we're seeing in Minneapolis and St. Paul."

Along with the DFL and GOP candidates, the race for Senate District 5 also features two other candidates. One of them is Dennis Barsness of the Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis party.

Barsness, a supervisor for the Itasca County Soil and Water Conservation District, has said both major parties have let him down. As a result, he's become an advocate for third parties

"The Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party is pushing for marijuana law reform, since Minnesota is falling behind all of these other states with legalization," Barsness said. "We also believe in the rights of free speech, the right to bear arms and the rights to gather."

Barsness also said his platform also supports good environmental stewardship and more infrastructure funding.

"Up here, highways are always terrible, and down in the metro, they seem to get the majority of the money," Barsness said. "When we live in an area that's constantly freezing in the winter, and can get close to 100 degrees in the summer, it has a lot of impact on our transportation systems. It requires a lot of maintenance, and we don't get it like we should."

The fourth candidate in the race is Robyn Smith of the Legalize Marijuana Now party. According to the party's website, Smith is a retired health care professional who works weekends as an aquatic invasive species inspector. In social media posts, Smith has expressed support for the policies of President Donald Trump.

Attempts to reach Eichorn and Smith were unsuccessful.

Justin Eichorn

Republican

Incumbent

Age: 36

Lives in Grand Rapids

Retail store owner

Graduate of Concordia University, St. Paul

Rita Albrecht