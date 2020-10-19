Candidates in the race for Minnesota House District 2B both see this election critical for residents in the area.

The incumbent, Rep. Steve Green, R-Fosston, said this election is meaningful for the future of Greater Minnesota's representation in the Legislature. The DFL challenger, David Suby, said those who win November will have a big responsibility to push wages up.

"I've really tried to run on a living wage, that's a priority I have," Suby said. "I see a need for that so much around our area. In my business, I paid my employees very well. What I got from that was these people became so productive and loyal. My business thrived, and I saw these people I employ thrive. They started families, bought houses and became contributors to society."

Suby said his focus as a representative won't be limited to wages, though.

"For any legislator, getting rid of the virus is a priority," Suby said. "If we don't get rid of it, things won't go back to normal for years. I will also support a strong education system, a good healthcare system and adequate child care. All of these things are so interconnected, I think they have to be worked on together."

Green, meanwhile, talked about the differences between outstate Minnesota and the metro area during a recent Lakeland PBS News debate.

"The concerns of our area, in this district, pretty much mirror all of Greater Minnesota," Green said. "I have a deep concern for our families, our small businesses and our farmers. The last few months, since the COVID shutdown, my phone has not stopped ringing."

When speaking more on the divide during the debate, Green, who was first elected in 2012, said, "the legislators that come from this area have an increasingly hard struggle trying to get our point across that do not wish to listen."

Attempts to reach Green were unsuccessful.

Steve Green

Republican

Incumbent

Age: 60

Lives in Fosston

Self employed contractor

Studied at Detroit Lakes Area Vocational Technical Institute

David Suby