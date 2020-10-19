As part of their campaigns to become the city's next mayor, each candidate has described their dedication to bettering the community.

"I'm very interested in the success of this community," Prince told the Pioneer. "I think we have some of the best people in the world, and I should know, because I've been blessed to travel the world. I'm very interested in creating opportunities for these people."

Meehlhause, meanwhile, who now represents Bemidji Ward 1 on the City Council, said at a recent debate that he wants to continue positive trends for the community.

"My vision for the city of Bemidji is to build upon our accomplishments,' Meehlhause said. "To foster an environment that attracts talent, raises up our residents, grow our community and improves our quality of life."

According to Prince, though, recent accomplishments by the city haven't improved the community enough.

"I'm very concerned about poverty and the lack of opportunity in Bemidji," Prince said. "We have 27% poverty and our median income is $34,000 per household according to the most recent census. That's in part because we lack good paying jobs that provide careers, health insurance and retirement."

To reverse trends, Prince said as mayor he will work to diversify the economy so more jobs are available in the technology and manufacturing fields.

"Those types of jobs can provide careers to provide for families," Prince said. "I'm interested in finding pathways out of poverty for citizens that would include finding additional resources to fight things like substance addiction and mental health issues in our community."

When it comes to the subject of jobs for Meehlhause, at a League of Women Voters debate, the candidate said Bemidji has a big future in digital work.

"I think one of the things the COVID pandemic has taught us is that the future is digital, and Bemidji is uniquely placed to benefit from that," Meehlhause said. "When I think about the economy right now, I think about how a lot of people have found out that their jobs can be done remotely. What you need is a good internet connection.

"In Bemidji, we are far ahead with outstate Minnesota and on par with the metro area when it comes to broadband access," Meehlhause said. "In the future, we need to capitalize on this. You can live wherever you want and work remotely. We need to capitalize on what makes us unique. A beautiful northwoods character, taking care of our environment, making sure that we're an inclusive community. That we're a place that people want to move to, live here and raise their families here."

Attempts to schedule an interview with Meehlhause were unsuccessful.

Michael Meehlhause

Age: 31

Ward 1 City Council member and Academic Advisor at TrekNorth High School

Bemidji State University graduate in social studies

Jorge Prince