Two longtime Bemidjians will again face off for the Ward 5 seat on the Bemidji City Council with the council’s three foreseen issues at the forefront.

Incumbent Nancy Erickson, who was first elected in 2000, held the seat until 2008, then again from 2012 and until now. Don Heinonen challenged Erickson in 2016 and also ran for council in 2014 and 2018.

Both spoke of funding for Bemidji’s new water treatment plant, the Sanford Center and an expansion of the wastewater treatment plant as issues the council will deal with in the coming term.

The city council recently decided to move forward with litigation against 3M to create dollars for the water treatment plant, which is expected to also receive bonding money from the Minnesota Legislature.

“That project, I would say, is second only to the Sanford Center in cost to the city taxpayer and seriousness for our financial future,” Erickson said.

“They’re going down the right path finally and getting into the litigation end of it, which they hadn’t explored until a couple weeks ago,” Heinonen said after pondering why bonding and litigation wasn’t looked at two or three years ago on the council.

Erickson supports the half cent sales tax and also a hospitality tax to cover operating costs and for capital improvements at the Sanford Center and possibly other city-owned operations such as the wastewater treatment plant.

“We would like to use that hospitality tax to help alleviate the tax burden on the city taxpayer for those operations,” she said. “In each of these cases (the sales and hospitality tax) there would be more than likely, monies we could use for other things as well,” Erickson said.

“The problem I have with the sales tax is I hear from a lot of business people, they’re already competing with those outside of our community -- especially if you’re talking big ticket items -- to add another half cent sales tax onto that I think is really going to be burden to our business community,” Heinonen said, adding that it’s probably the only way to generate funds for capital improvements.

Both candidates said they are running on experience -- Erickson with actually having been in the seat for 16 of the last 20 years and Heinonen with participation on different commissions, having attended meetings and running for the past several elections.

Nancy Erickson

Age: 73

Incumbent

Has lived in Bemidji 37 years

Retired, formerly eligibility specialist for Beltrami County Human Services

Bachelor of science in accounting from BSU

Don Heinonen