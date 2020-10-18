Minnesota House District 2A candidate Jeremiah Liend is looking to unseat Republican incumbent Matt Grossell this November as the General Election draws closer by the day.

A strong believer in sustainable development and government reform, Liend, a 40-year-old father of three from Turtle River, is anxious to take on the House of Representatives with new perspective and ideas for the future.

“Moving into 2021 the most important thing is responding to the impacts of COVID-19 and then rebuilding the Minnesota economy in a way that works for all people, as well as trying to improve the lives of everybody in my region," Liend said. "I would also like to address the homelessness, hunger and poverty that affect the area, so that no one is left behind.”

District 2A incumbent Matt Grossell, 54, is a law enforcement and U.S. Navy retiree from Clearbrook, and is also a father of three.

Attempts to reach Grossell were unsuccessful, however, his website says he hopes to improve and encourage local education, public safety, Minnesota jobs and the industries in his district. He is also committed to cutting taxes and reducing regulations for farmers and local businesses.

"I will continue to represent my fellow citizens of District 2A as we continue to strengthen our area," Grossell's website says, "creating a better place to live, work, and raise a family."

He also says that he will work to ensure the constitutional rights of his constituents are protected, including freedom of speech and religion, and the right to bear arms.

Jeremiah Liend

DFL



Age: 40

Born in Bemidji, has lived in Turtle River for two years

Operations support specialist for Complete Solar

Bachelor of Science in Theater Arts from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls and master's of liberal studies from Metropolitan State University

Matt Grossell